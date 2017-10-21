Halloween Half Marathon to close roads in Petersburg Saturday

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Halloween Half Marathon and 5K will take place in Petersburg on Saturday.

The following roads will be closed from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All lanes on S. Crater Road will be closed during the race times of 7:00 AM until 8:00 AM

Flank Road will be cleared for regular traffic at 8:30 AM

The parking lot across from Croaker’s Spot will be closed from 7 AM to 11 AM

Jerusalem & S. Crater

Hazlenut & S. Crater

Columbia & S. Crater

Bollingbrook & N. Crater

Taylor & N. Crater

Myrick & S. Crater

Claremont & S. Crater

Weyanoke & S. Crater

Glenroy & S. Crater

Park Dr. & S. Crater

Oakhill & S. Crater

N. Park & S. Crater

S. Park & S. Crater

Powhattan & N. Boulevard

Berkley & N. Boulevard

Westover & N. Boulevard

Ivy Gates Apartments

Mt. Vernon & Sycamore

Fleu de Hundred & Sycamore- detour to Monticello to Claremont

Shore & Sycamore

Walnut & Sycamore

Spruce & Sycamore

Mars & Sycamore

Tulip & Sycamore

Surry Ln & Sycamore

W. Tabb & N. Union

Lafayette & Hinton

N. Jones & Hinton

Jones & High

Lafayette & High

Cross & High

N. Davis & High

E. Bank & High

4th & Bank

Johnson Rd & Johnson Ave

Four Star Store & Johnson

Bermuda & Johnson

Varina & Johnson

Camelot Subdivision- No left turn

Fort Hayes Subdivision- No left turn

Golden Living Center Nursing Home- No left turn

Vista Park Nursing Home- No left turn

