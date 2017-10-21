Halloween Half Marathon to close roads in Petersburg Saturday

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Halloween Half Marathon and 5K will take place in Petersburg on Saturday.
The following roads will be closed from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- All lanes on S. Crater Road will be closed during the race times of 7:00 AM until 8:00 AM
- Flank Road will be cleared for regular traffic at 8:30 AM
- The parking lot across from Croaker’s Spot will be closed from 7 AM to 11 AM
- Jerusalem & S. Crater
- Hazlenut & S. Crater
- Columbia & S. Crater
- Bollingbrook & N. Crater
- Taylor & N. Crater
- Myrick & S. Crater
- Claremont & S. Crater
- Weyanoke & S. Crater
- Glenroy & S. Crater
- Park Dr. & S. Crater
- Oakhill & S. Crater
- N. Park & S. Crater
- S. Park & S. Crater
- Powhattan & N. Boulevard
- Berkley & N. Boulevard
- Westover & N. Boulevard
- Ivy Gates Apartments
- Mt. Vernon & Sycamore
- Fleu de Hundred & Sycamore- detour to Monticello to Claremont
- Shore & Sycamore
- Walnut & Sycamore
- Spruce & Sycamore
- Mars & Sycamore
- Tulip & Sycamore
- Surry Ln & Sycamore
- W. Tabb & N. Union
- Lafayette & Hinton
- N. Jones & Hinton
- Jones & High
- Lafayette & High
- Cross & High
- N. Davis & High
- E. Bank & High
- 4th & Bank
- Johnson Rd & Johnson Ave
- Four Star Store & Johnson
- Bermuda & Johnson
- Varina & Johnson
- Camelot Subdivision- No left turn
- Fort Hayes Subdivision- No left turn
- Golden Living Center Nursing Home- No left turn
- Vista Park Nursing Home- No left turn
