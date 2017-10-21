Halloween Half Marathon to close roads in Petersburg Saturday

Credit: Aotaro / Flickr Commons

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Halloween Half Marathon and 5K will take place in Petersburg on Saturday.

The following roads will be closed from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

  • All lanes on S. Crater Road will be closed during the race times of 7:00 AM until 8:00 AM
  • Flank Road will be cleared for regular traffic at 8:30 AM
  • The parking lot across from Croaker’s Spot will be closed from 7 AM to 11 AM
  • Jerusalem & S. Crater
  • Hazlenut & S. Crater
  • Columbia & S. Crater
  • Bollingbrook & N. Crater
  • Taylor & N. Crater
  • Myrick & S. Crater
  • Claremont & S. Crater
  • Weyanoke & S. Crater
  • Glenroy & S. Crater
  • Park Dr. & S. Crater
  • Oakhill & S. Crater
  • N. Park & S. Crater
  • S. Park & S. Crater
  • Powhattan & N. Boulevard
  • Berkley & N. Boulevard
  • Westover & N. Boulevard
  • Ivy Gates Apartments
  • Mt. Vernon & Sycamore
  • Fleu de Hundred & Sycamore- detour to Monticello to Claremont
  • Shore & Sycamore
  • Walnut & Sycamore
  • Spruce & Sycamore
  • Mars & Sycamore
  • Tulip & Sycamore
  • Surry Ln & Sycamore
  • W. Tabb & N. Union
  • Lafayette & Hinton
  • N. Jones & Hinton
  • Jones & High
  • Lafayette & High
  • Cross & High
  • N. Davis & High
  • E. Bank & High
  • 4th & Bank
  • Johnson Rd & Johnson Ave
  • Four Star Store & Johnson
  • Bermuda & Johnson
  • Varina & Johnson
  • Camelot Subdivision- No left turn
  • Fort Hayes Subdivision- No left turn
  • Golden Living Center Nursing Home- No left turn
  • Vista Park Nursing Home- No left turn

