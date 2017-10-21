Hallmark releases its 2017 Christmas movie lineup

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Christmas movie fanatics get excited! Your days of watching re-runs are numbered. The Hallmark Countdown to Christmas, with a record 33 brand new Christmas movies, is just a week away.

The heartwarming movies will be shown both on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries starting October 28 (yes, three whole days before Halloween) extending until December 30.

This year’s lineup of movies stars returning favorites such as Lacey Chabert and Candace Cameron Bure as-well-as Hallmark Christmas movie newcomer Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

As if it couldn’t get any more wholesome, Candace Cameron Bure brings along her Full House (now Fuller House) co-stars Lori Loughlin and Jodie Sweetin to star and the movies this season. The trio will also host the Countdown to Christmas Preview Special Sunday, October 22 at 10/9c.

Here’s a full list of the new movies you can expect to watch this year:

MARRY ME AT CHRISTMAS

Premieres: Oct. 28, 8/7c

Stars: Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan

Premieres: Nov. 4, 8/7c

Starring: Sam Page, Tara Holt

Premieres Saturday, November 4th at 9/8c

Premieres: Nov. 5, 8/7c

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas

Premieres Sunday, November 5th at 9/8c

Stars: Catherine Bell, Eric Close

Premieres: Nov. 11, 8/7c

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco, Jonathan Adams

Starring: Rebecca Tobin and Kevin McGarry

Premieres: Saturday, November 11th 9/8c

Premieres: Nov. 12, 8/7c

Stars: Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega

Starring: Erin Krakow, Niall Matter and Wendie Malick

Premieres: Sunday, November 12th 9/8c

Premieres: Nov. 18, 8/7c

Stars: Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe

Premieres: Saturday, November 18th 9/8c

Starring: Julie Benz and Michael Shanks

Premieres: Nov. 19, 8/7c

Stars: Ali Liebert, Peter Porte, Tina Lifford

Premieres: Sunday, November 19th 9/8c

Starring: Autumn Reeser, David Haydn-Jones, Teryl Rothery

Premieres: Nov. 23, 8/7c

Stars: Alicia Witt, David Alpay, Casey Manderson

Premieres: Nov. 24, 8/7c

Stars: Jodie Sweetin

Premieres: Saturday November 25th, 8/7c

Stars: Dermot Mulroney, Danny Glover, Joan Cusack, Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Premieres: Nov. 26, 8/7c

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure

Premieres: Sunday, November 26th 9/8c

Premieres: Dec. 2, 8/7c

Starring Ashley Williams, Holly Robinson Peete, Barbara Niven, and Teddy Sears

Premieres: Saturday, December 2nd 9/8c

Stars: Rachel Boston, Paul Greene

Premieres: Dec. 3, 8/7c

Starring: Alison Sweeney

Premieres: Dec. 3, 9/8c

Premieres: Dec. 9, 8/7c

Stars: Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott

Premieres: Saturday, December 9th 9/8c

Premieres: Dec. 10, 8/7c

Premieres: Sunday, December 10th 9/8c

Premieres: Dec. 16, 8/7c

Premieres: Saturday, December 16th 9/8c

Premieres: Dec. 17, 8/7c

Premieres: Dec. 17, 9/7c

Premieres: Dec. 23, 9/8c

Premieres: Dec. 25, 8/7c

Starring: Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Lori Loughlin, Martin Cummins, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, and Kavan Smith

Premieres: Dec. 30, 8/7c

Remember, these are just the new movies. Old favorites will play 24/7 starting October 28th on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

