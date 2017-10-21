Delaware beats Richmond 42-35 in double overtime

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Kani Kane scored from a yard out in the second overtime and Delaware’s defense made the touchdown stand up in a 42-35 victory over Richmond on Saturday night for the Blue Hens’ third consecutive victory.

After’s Kane’s score, Richmond reached the Blue Hens’ 5, but on third-and-goal Kyle Lauletta had to scramble and went down at the 24. He threw incomplete into the end zone on fourth down.

The Blue Hens (5-2, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) tied the game at 28 on Jamie Jarmon’s 5-yard run with 10 minutes left in regulation and had a chance to win it in the final minute but had a field-goal attempt blocked.

Kane finished with 109 yards on 26 carries with Jarmon adding 103 yards on four carries with two touchdowns, including a 74-yard score as the Blue Hens finished with 288 yards rushing. J.P. Caruso threw for three scores but was intercepted twice.

Lauletta was 23 of 40 with four touchdowns and two interceptions for Richmond (4-3, 2-2) with two of his TDs going to Tyler Wilkins.