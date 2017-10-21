Brown’s big day leads BC to rout at Virginia, 41-10

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Anthony Brown threw three touchdown passes and Boston College’s defense stifled Virginia in a 41-10 victory on Saturday.

The Eagles (4-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their second straight road game, and did it behind Brown, who completed 19 of 24 passes for 275 yards, and a defense that limited Virginia to 247. The Eagles, by contrast, had 275 through the air and 237 on the ground.

Virginia (5-2, 2-1) came up well short in its bid for a fifth straight victory and bowl eligibility for the first time since 2011.

The Eagles used big plays to blow the game open quickly.

Thadd Smith took a jet sweep 76 yards down the sideline to make it 10-0 with 4:16 left in the first quarter. After Virginia went three-and-out, Brown hit Kobay White with a screen pass and White took it 76 yards down the middle of the field to make it 17-0 with 1:57 left.

After another Virginia punt, the Eagles ran a flea flicker, and Brown hit Michael Walker for 46 yards, setting up Brown’s 10-yard touchdown throw to tight end Tom Sweeney with no defenders anywhere near him five plays later. He later found Sweeney again, this time from 3 yards out, to give BC a 34-7 lead.

While Brown was having his way with the Cavaliers defense, the Eagles were giving Kurt Benkert fits. They sacked him three times and had him on the run all day. His frustration finally showed in the second quarter when, scrambling left, he threw a left-handed backhand pass that was intercepted.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: The Eagles, in their fifth season under Steve Addazio, are making their power running game work, and used last weekend’s 364-yard rushing performance in a victory at Louisville to open things up with Brown against the Cavaliers. Besides his passing success, he set an early tone with a 15-yard run on third-and-5 from the Eagles 6, starting a 15-play, 85-yard field-goal drive.

Virginia: The Cavaliers were feeling good after four consecutive wins, the last two on the road, but seemed to over-focus on A.J. Dillon, who ran for 272 yards and four touchdowns last week, and under-focus on Brown and other weapons on the Eagles’ offense. With Benkert struggling, the offense was flat and the defense was on the field too long early in the game, and shocked by players not named Dillon.

UP NEXT

Boston College: Has a short week and plays Florida State in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Virginia: Goes back on the road against another lower-level ACC opponent as it plays in Pittsburgh.