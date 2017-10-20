Veterans group calls for an end to deadly dog experiments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VetsFirst, a program of of the United Spinal Association, is calling for an end to the dog research at the VA.

The national group sent this letter to Virginia Congressman Dave Brat and others supporting their efforts to end funding for canine research.

The Veterans group writes in part, “We are concerned by the apparent lack of evidence that the VA’s past and ongoing canine research — particularly projects involving causing dogs pain and distress, some of which is not relieved — has led to effective and accessible treatments or cures for veteran-specific illnesses.”

8News has uncovered Federal and State tax dollars fund the fatal dog experiments at McGuire medical center in Richmond.

The VA says the dog testing is a study cardiovascular disease in humans and can lead to medical breakthroughs.

