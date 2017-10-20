Spotsylvania man charged with fleeing scene of DUI crash, leaving child behind

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Spotsylvania County man was recently charged with a DUI and child endangerment after he crashed his vehicle and fled the scene, leaving a child behind.

Law enforcement officials said that Edward Wayne Vogt was seen driving through a red light at a high-speed Friday when a deputy attempted to pull him over.

After traveling only a short distance, deputies said Vogt crashed and fled the scene.

Shortly thereafter, he was found hiding behind nearby shrubs.

Vogt was taken into custody, at which point deputies observed that he may be intoxicated. Meanwhile, his juvenile daughter was also found in the vehicle, uninjured.

Vogt was arrested and turned over to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Police said this is Vogt’s second DUI offense in the past five years. He was also charged with DUI with a child in the vehicle, unreasonable refusal to submit to testing, obstruction of justice and child endangerment.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.