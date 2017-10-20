Short Pump Middle football team forfeits season over offensive video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County middle school football team is forfeiting the rest of its season after a video surfaced of players simulating sex acts and using racist language.

The team will be allowed to practice but will forfeit the rest of the games this year.

In a statement, the Henrico County Schools said that a mandatory component of practices will be discussions that focus on reporting responsibilities, accountability, ethics, sexual harassment and racial tolerance.

“We acknowledge that all team members were not involved in the incident; however, we believe there are important lessons/reminders that should be reinforced with all team members,” the school system said in a statement.

The video was taken in the boy’s locker room at Short Pump Middle School.

The school system said they are developing a plan to prevent such incidents from happening in the future, and are seeking the input of staff, parents, administrators and student representatives.

“Our hope is to use this very unfortunate event as a meaningful learning opportunity for students moving forward,” the school system said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on-air for updates.

