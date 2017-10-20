Scammers targeting seniors in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a new scam is apparently targeting the elderly.

Last month, off of the 13000 block of Verdon Road, someone came to the door of the victims’ home. He told the homeowners he was doing work next door and needed help figuring out property lines. Authorities say as the homeowners were helping outside, another man was inside stealing cash and property from the home.

About a week later, off of Pouncey Tract Road, a man claiming he was a contractor for a power company told a homeowner he needed help outside surveying the tree line. Meanwhile, cash was stolen from inside the home.

“I think it’s a real bad situation,” area resident Robert Thomas, Jr. said.

Thomas, Jr. lives off of Verdon Road with his elderly mother. He says he’s unsettled by the recent crimes.

“It concerns me a whole lot because I’m here trying to help her out and we need protection and I try to protect her the best I can,” he said.

Thomas says while the area has always been quiet, he knows crime can happen anywhere.

“Doesn’t matter where you’re at, you hear about it other places but now it’s everywhere so you have to be careful,” Thomas, Jr. said.

Police say the suspects are described as White or Hispanic males between 30- and 40-years-old. They say they’re either driving a light green pickup truck or a black van. Police are warning residents, never to go outside with strangers.

“Take the police advice. If you don’t know that person, don’t let them in your house,” said Thomas, Jr.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

