Richmond crews respond to fire at Midlothian Village Apartments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire officials are at the scene of an apartment fire at Midlothian Village Apartments on the city’s south side.

In a Facebook post, fire officials said that the first engine on the scene reported heavy fire coming from a first-floor apartment.

Midlothian Village Apartments are located in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

