Law enforcement looking for man accused of robbing banks in Hanover and Henrico

HANOVER COUNTY/HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Law enforcement officials in Henrico County and Hanover County are looking for a suspect who they say robbed two banks Friday.

Police said that they believe the two incidents happened within an hour of one another, one at a bank in the 8000 block of Bell Creek Road and another at the Union First Market Bank located in the 9600 block of Gayton Road.

In both incidents, it appears the suspect entered the building, presented a note demanding money and left after receiving it. No weapon was displayed in either incident.

Police from both counties described the suspect as a black man with a large build who was wearing a green baseball cap with a red or pink brim and a black t-shirt with blue jeans.

He was last seen leaving the area on foot.

The Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the subject responsible for this crime. Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

