Police: Fight ends with victim being dragged by car in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person had to be hospitalized after they were dragged by a vehicle following an altercation in Henrico County.

On Thursday, October 19, police were called to the 11000 block of W. Broad Street for a reported assault. Their investigation determined that, following an altercation with another person, an adult male sped off in his, causing the victim to be dragged by the vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police have arrested and charged Hwan Kyu Park with malicious wounding and reckless driving.

