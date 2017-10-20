Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Forest Hill Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle earlier this week on Forest Hill Avenue and Shelia Lane has died, according to police.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, a Pontiac Bonneville was traveling in the right lane heading westbound on Forest Hill Avenue approaching the intersection of Sheila Lane with a green traffic light. A pedestrian was attempting to cross Forest Hill Avenue in the crosswalk from the center median headed northbound when he was struck.

He was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Police have not yet identified the victim.

Police say charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call RPD Crash Team Detective Mark Allen (804) 646-0280 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.