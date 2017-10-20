Pasquotank prison sewing plant shut down permanently following incident

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Public Safety officials in North Carolina have announced more actions in the wake of a failed prison break at the Pasquotank Correction Institution.

Among the actions announced Friday was the permanent shutdown of operations at the prison’s sewing plant.

Officials said inmates started a fire at the plant on Oct. 12 — which led to several inmates to try unsuccessfully to escape. However, no inmates left the prison yard.

Two prison employees were killed in the incident, and several others were injured. Four inmates were charged with first-degree murder, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The Department of Public Safety said it has requested an “independent and comprehensive review” of the prison’s safety and security operations from the National Institute of Corrections.

The actions announced on Friday follow several others that were taken immediately after the failed breakout last week.

Other measures announced Friday included:

Conduct a thorough review of all inmates currently assigned to work in Correction Enterprises operations.

Pending that review, a specific set of inmates with convictions for assaultive crimes will be suspended from participation in Correction Enterprises operations that involve the use of cutting and/or impact tools until further risk assessments can be completed.

Those with convictions of a violent crime against a government official and/or law enforcement are ineligible for assignment to any workstation utilizing or providing access to cutting and/or impact tools without expressed approval of the Director of Prisons Office.

Organize an advisory committee to consider and recommend additional technology and individual devices to enhance the safety and security of prison and Correction Enterprises staff, prison facilities and plant operations. (Committee to include representation from Prisons operations, Adult Correction Special Operations and Intelligence, Legal, State Highway Patrol and Emergency Management).

