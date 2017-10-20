Motorcyclist injured in Chesterfield County crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County.
Chesterfield Fire said the crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle occurred at Jefferson Davis Highway and Aldridge Avenue.
The motorcyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Crews are still on the scene investigating.
