Moped driver injured in Chesterfield County crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a moped driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County Friday morning.

Chesterfield Police said the moped was traveling southbound on Jefferson Davis Highway near Aldridge Avenue when it rear ended the vehicle in front of it when it stopped short.

The driver of the moped was transported to area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The moped driver was summonsed for following too closely and the driver of other vehicle was summonsed for not having a license.

