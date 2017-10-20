Lockdown lifted at 2 Powhatan County schools after shots fired call

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two schools in Powhatan County were briefly placed on lockdown Friday after shots were fired in the area, according to police.

Police tell 8News that Powhatan County High School and Flat Rock Elementary School were both placed on lockdown after they received a call for shots fired in the area.

Officers canvassed the area and found nothing. The lockdowns at both schools have since been lifted.

