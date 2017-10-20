Let’s Eat RVA: Virginia oysters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wild oysters have been on the decline in the Chesapeake Bay for some time, but thanks to VCU with their work at the Rice River Center in Charles City County, farm-raised oysters are filling the need and helping to rebuild the wild oyster population.

“Just go eat Virginia oysters,” said Todd Janeski, Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Program Manager. “About 90 percent of what you find in your restaurant specials in a half shell has come from a farm from an aquaculture industry like Cedar Point, like a Ruby Salt or Big Island or Shooting Point.”

Oyster farmer Brian Enroughty says the Cedar Point oyster is a nice medium-bodied oyster — a little buttery with a little saltiness to it.

“We harvest them out of Weems, Virginia, down on the lower Rappahannock,” Enroughty said. “We started thinking what a great idea it would be to give back to the community that we’re harvesting oysters, we’re growing them, we’re learning as we’re doing it, and then giving them to the Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Program to give back to the bay.”

If you want to try oysters from the eight regions of Virginia, then head to the Shell Raiser’s Shindig on Sunday at Libbie Mill – Midtown. It’s from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., but tickets are required. For more information, visit here.

