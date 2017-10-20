HS football game between Armstrong and Patrick Henry rescheduled

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of Friday night’s high school football games in Richmond has been rescheduled.

The football game between Armstrong High School and Patrick Henry High School was delayed, according to a release from Richmond Schools, due to “recent events in the community.”

According to the release, the decision was made in conjunction with the Richmond Police Department.

Richmond Police sent a statement saying they want to ensure the safety of students, staff and other attendees.

The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. at Huguenot High School.

