RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Help us wish Kaleb ‘Baby Buns’ Graves a very special happy 2nd birthday!

‘Baby Buns,’ as he is known after a viral video showed his mom telling her husband she was pregnant with “buns in the oven,” was born prematurely. He weighed just 13 ounces and doctors weren’t sure he would survive.

Kaleb spent nearly a year in the hospital but is now at home with family. 8News has been following his journey since the beginning.

To celebrate his second birthday on Friday, ‘Baby Buns’ spent the afternoon picking out the perfect pumpkin.

He also scored a shiny new Mercedez Benz as part of a program called ‘Go Baby Go’ at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University, which aims to give children with mobility a new independence and chance to explore.

Click here for more information on the ‘Go Baby Go’ program.

