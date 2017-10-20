Four Pasquotank inmates charged with 1st degree murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County officials have taken out 1st degree murder warrants against four inmates accused in the deadly prison escape attempt on October 12.

The four inmates have all been transferred to other prisons that have stronger security. It is possible they could face more charges.

Wisezah Buckman, Seth Frasier, Mikel Brady and Johnathan Monk each face two counts of 1st degree murder. The sheriff’s office said all four were in prison for ‘serious charges.’

Pasquotank Sheriff and the District Attorney will not discuss the prior records of these four prisoners.

Sheriff Randy Cartwright says he hopes to keep this case in Pasquotank County.

