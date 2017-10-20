Elderly woman injured in Highland Springs house fire; Henrico Fire, Police investigating

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Fire and Police are on the scene of a house fire in Highland Springs.

Crews arrived at the home, located on North New Drive, shortly before 6 a.m. The fire has since been marked under control.

Henrico Fire officials confirmed with 8News that an elderly woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A neighbor, Stanley Fitzgerald, said he saw black smoke rolling out of the house when they brought the woman out.

“When I got up, it was 20 minutes to six. I [saw] the lights from the fire truck, fire chief and I looked out the door and I [saw] her little dog standing in the front yard — that dog [is] never outside at night or anything,” Fitzgerald said.

Few details were released, but officials say the fire is being investigated by both Henrico Fire and Police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

