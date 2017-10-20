Death penalty option removed for Henrico man charged in parents’ slayings

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WRIC) – Prosecutors say a Virginia man accused of fatally shooting his parents on Easter Sunday in 2016 will no longer face the possibility of the death penalty.

Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor told 8News that a formal notice was filed Thursday in the capital murder case against 24-year-old William Roy Brissette.

Fifty-nine-year-old Henry J. Brissette III and 56-year-old Martha B. Brissette were found dead March 27, 2016, in the home they shared with their son.

Brissette, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was found incompetent in Apri, is charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of his parents.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.