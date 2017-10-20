Cleveland cop pleads not guilty to sexual battery of 13-year-old boy

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland police officer charged with the sexual battery of a 13-year-old boy when she was a teacher’s aide at an elementary school before becoming an officer has pleaded not guilty.

A Cleveland Municipal Court judge on Friday ordered Officer Maria Velez to have no contact with the student and set bond at $10,000.

A prosecutor had asked for the no-contact order. An arrest warrant alleges Velez contacted the boy after learning of the investigation and asked him to lie to detectives.

Defense attorney Daniel Misiewicz declined to comment after court Friday.

The case sent to a Cuyahoga County grand jury to determine how it will proceed.

The 24-year-old Velez was suspended without pay from the police department after her arrest Thursday.

