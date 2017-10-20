California deputy stages fake DUI traffic stop to propose to girlfriend

PALMDALE, CA (WCMH) — Deputy Kevin Bowes arranged to propose to his girlfriend with his fellow deputies by his side.

She was pulled over for what appeared to be a sobriety test. Deputies asked her to look to the sky, tap her nose, and eventually turn around. When she did that, her deputy boyfriend was already down on one knee.

She then ran over to give him a hug.

“Is that a yes,” he’s heard asking her, to which she then responds with a nod.

The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station shared the good news to Facebook.

Congratulations to future Mrs. Deputy Bowes

She thought she was a suspect DUI driver but it was a traffic stop that changed her life. Watch as Deputy Bowes proposes to his future wife. We are so happy for you brother, and thank you for allowing us to be part of this wonderful moment. Welcome to the Tan & Green family, and may you have a wonderful life together. #LASD#AV411 #SheSaidYes

