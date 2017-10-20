Authorities investigate detonated improvised explosive device in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – An investigation into a detonated improvised explosive device is underway in Williamsburg.

Investigators responded to a parking lot at South Boundary Street and Francis Street at around 5 p.m. after receiving a call for a vehicle fire. When units arrived, they learned an explosion was confirmed as a detonation of an improvised explosive device.

No one has been hurt.

Williamsburg Police say that units with Williamsburg Police, Williamsburg Fire, Colonial Williamsburg Public Safety, Newport News Police, Virginia State Police, the AFI and the FBI are on scene assisting.

The section of Francis St. between South Boundary Street and South Henry will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the investigation.

This is a busy time in Williamsburg because it is homecoming weekend for William and Mary.

