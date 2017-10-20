Attorney general candidates Herring, Adams meet in debate

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) – Virginia’s candidates for attorney general are facing off in a debate.

Democratic incumbent Mark Herring is seeking a second term in next month’s elections. His opponent, Republican John Adams, is making his first run for public office.

Herring, a former state senator from Loudoun County, made headlines as attorney general when he refused to defend Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage in federal court.

Adams, a Richmond-area native and a former clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has criticized Herring for refusing to defend the state’s ban.

Friday morning’s hour-long debate is being sponsored by the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce.

