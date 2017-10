8SportsBlitz Week 8 Schedule & Scoreboard

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Three Top 10 matchups headline the Week 8 schedule of high school football games for the 8Sports Blitz. Here is the schedule for the weekend:

DOUGLAS FREEMAN @ (1) HERMITAGE 7:00 P.M.

PETERSBURG @ (2) DINWIDDIE 7:00 P.M.

ATLEE @ (3) HIGHLAND SPRINGS 7:00 P.M.

(7) L.C. BIRD @ (4) MONACAN 7:30 P.M.

(5) MANCHESTER @ CLOVER HILL 7:00 P.M.

(9) HOPEWELL @ (6) THOMAS DALE 7:00 P.M.

(10) VARINA @ (8) LEE-DAVIS 7:00 P.M.

(10) COLLEGIATE @ FORK UNION 3:30 P.M.

GEORGE WYTHE @ HUGUENOT 4:30 P.M.

MIDLOTHIAN @ COSBY 7:30 P.M.

HENRICO @ HANOVER 7:00 P.M.

RANDOLPH-HENRY @ GOOCHLAND 7:00 P.M.

GLEN ALLEN @ MILLS GODWIN 7:00 P.M.

LOUISA CO. @ ORANGE 7:30 P.M.

PATRICK HENRY @ ARMSTRONG 7:00 P.M.

MEADOWBROOK @ MATOACA 7:00 P.M.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS @ PRINCE GEORGE 7:00 P.M.

JOHN MARSHALL @ DEEP RUN 7:00 P.M.

CAROLINE @ CHANCELLOR 7:00 P.M.

POWHATAN @ MONTICELLO 7:30 P.M.

SMITHFIELD @ NEW KENT 7:00 P.M.

PARK VIEW @ SURRY 7:00 P.M.

AMELIA CO. @ CENTRAL LUNENBURG 7:00 P.M.

BLUESTONE @ BUCKINGHAM CO. 7:00 P.M.

PRINCE EDWARD @ NOTTOWAY 7:00 P.M.

MIDDLESEX @ KING WILLIAM 7:00 P.M.

SUSSEX CENTRAL @ BRUNSWICK 7:00 P.M.

CHINCOTEAGUE @ RICHMOND CHRISTIAN 7:00 P.M.

BLESSED-SACRAMENT HUGUENOT @ QUANTICO 6:00 P.M.

ESSEX @ LANCASTER 7:00 P.M.

GREENSVILLE @ FRANKLIN 6:00 P.M.

WEST POINT @ MATHEWS 7:00 P.M.

WOODBERRY FOREST @ BENEDICTINE 12:00 P.M. (SATURDAY)

J.R. TUCKER @ THOMAS JEFFERSON 12:00 P.M. (SATURDAY)