7,500 people pack Richmond Convention Center to hear Obama stump for Northam

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former President Barack Obama stumped in Richmond Thursday night for Ralph Northam, Virginia’s Democratic candidate for governor.

The former president fired up a crowd of 7,500, according to Northam’s press secretary. But the big question is whether they will turn out to the polls.

And some of the comments made tonight, even from Obama, prove the candidates believe this is still anyone’s game.

Twelve hours before Obama spoke on stage, Alexis Gilmore was getting to the front of a very long line.

“Honestly, I just wanted to be in the front, I wanted to see everything,” Gilmore said.

The line started at 7 a.m. All for a chance to attend the rally held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The crowd heard from other Democratic candidates, the current governor and Northam himself, all before Obama took the stage.

“Hello Richmond, it’s good to be back!” Obama exclaimed to the crowd.

Malena Llanos felt the energy.

“He just lights a fire in everybody that I’ve never seen anyone else do,” Llanos said.

Though most polls have shown Northam in the lead, it’s clear that the Democratic party knows this will not be an easy sweep.

“Off-year elections, mid-term elections, Democrats, y’all get a little sleepy, you get a little complacent,” Obama said.

Northam agreed with the former president.

“It’s gonna be a fight,” he said. “It’s not going to be a cakewalk.”

Northam’s opponent Republican Ed Gillespie recently got his own support from former President George W. Bush and Vice President Mike Pence.

All hope the presidential push will push people to the polls November 7.

Only 19 days remain until the gubernatorial election.

