4 Richmond schools on lock down after nearby shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 4000 block of North Avenue.

John Marshall High, Henderson Middle, Ginter Park Elementary and Mary Scott Regional Preschool are on lock down due to the proximity of the investigation

Richmond Police told 8News a 17-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Police are now searching for a white vehicle that may have been involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.