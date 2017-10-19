Virginia man busted with 67 gallons of moonshine in house

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia and Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Control agents say they caught a man Thursday selling moonshine in the two states.

Authorities from both organizations say multiple felony and misdemeanor indictments are pending after a four-month investigation into Winston Delano Terry, 73, of Jonesville. Jonesville is located in the state’s far south-west corner, in Lee County.

ABC officials got a warrant and searched Terry’s home, seizing 67 gallons of moonshine, 22 guns and a vehicle from the house used in the transportation of the illegal alcohol.

“The bust was the direct result of information supplied by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s Enforcement Section,” said ABC Special Agent in Charge Steve Baffuto. “Our undercover operatives made numerous buys during the past several months, culminating in the enforcement activity.”

Several criminal charges are expected in the near future.

