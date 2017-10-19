VCU and Liberty schedule exhibition game to benefit Puerto Rico

The following comes directly from VCU:

RICHMOND, Va. – VCU Men’s Basketball will take on Liberty on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at the E.J. Wade Arena at the Siegel Center in an exhibition game that will benefit Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

The Rams and Flames will activate an NCAA waiver for this event, from which net proceeds will benefit a hurricane relief charity chosen by each school. VCU has selected One America Appeal, which was founded to support recovery efforts for hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, as its charity.

All tickets to the exhibition will be general admission and will cost $15. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. through the VCU Ticket Office.Visit VCUAthletics.com to purchase tickets.

Doors will open one hour prior to tip-off. VCU hospitality rooms will not be open for the exhibition game. Parking can be purchased for the Broad and Laurel Street decks for $10 (cash only). To purchase parking in advance, visit https://vcu.clickandpark.com/event.

VCU, which finished 26-9 and reached the NCAA Tournament a year ago, is led by first-year Head Coach Mike Rhoades and Atlantic 10 Conference Preseason First Team All-Conference forward Justin Tillman. Liberty, directed by Richie McKay, was 21-14 a year ago and reached the quarterfinals of the CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT). VCU topped Liberty 64-59 in regular season action last year in Lynchburg, Va.