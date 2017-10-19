Teen killed in King William County wreck

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash in King William County early Thursday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2008 Ford Escape was traveling southbound on Route 30, roughly a half-mile south of Route 644 (Old Footpath Road) when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer into the northbound lane and run off the road.

The SUV struck two trees and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, who has been identified as 18-year-old Erin W. Hall of King William County, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

