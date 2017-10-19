Stafford County deputies searching for hit and run suspect

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver involved in a hit and run that happened on I-95 North Thursday.

Representatives from the sheriff’s office said the suspect fled into the woods on foot and they are currently searching the area.

Police described the suspect as a thin black male in his 20s, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The suspect also has orange hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tight sweatpants and a stocking cap or hoodie.

In a precautionary measure, three local schools were put on temporary lockdowns: Drew Middle School, Falmouth Elementary School and Conway Elementary. All three lockdowns have since been lifted.

