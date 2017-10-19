Spotsylvania deputy replaces boy’s bike after it was stolen; helps others in need

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office deputy went above and beyond the call of duty when he helped out children in an apartment complex who didn’t have bicycles.

A few weeks ago, Deputy Jurgens got a call that a 10-year-old boy’s bike had been stolen in the Salem Run townhouses. Deputy Jurgens was unable to find the boy’s bike. A couple days later, the deputy returned with a brand new bike and helmet for the boy.

While Jurgens was delivering the new bike, he heard about another child in the complex who did not have a bike and would run alongside other children while they rode their bikes. On Wednesday, Deputy Jurgens came back to Salem Run a third time and delivered a brand new bike and helmet to that child.

