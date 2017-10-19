Shane Moreland takes over as News Director for WRIC-TV

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Shane Moreland has taken over as the new news director for WRIC-TV in Richmond, Virginia.

After serving various roles in Florida, Missouri, Pittsburgh and West Virginia, Richmond is a homecoming for the Virginia native.

“I was born in Winchester,” he said. “The apple capital of the world.”

Moreland previously served as news director in Norfolk and Roanoke.

“I was in Roanoke for nine years,” Moreland explained. “I was there for Virginia Tech.”

He said the 2007 mass shooting on campus was a difficult time.

“The area was hurting, the country was hurting around that story, and he worked with his staff and the entire team and was able to tell stories that made a difference to the community and the world at large,” Larry Cottrill, Vice President and General Manager of WRIC-TV, said.

For his efforts in 2007, Moreland won both an Emmy and a Murrow award.

“And those are the two biggest accolades you can get in this business,” Cottrill added.

Moreland’s brand of journalism revolves around accountability.

“You know, we represent the people,” Moreland said. “We represent the community; we can hold the powerful accountable. We can be a voice for the voiceless.”

When Moreland isn’t getting the staff at WRIC-TV ready to be on the air, he’s often in the air. Moreland is also an accomplished hang glider pilot.

“It’s easy to be inspired by someone so fearless,” WRIC-TV Anchor Juan Conde said.

“There’s nothing really fake about him,” Cottrill added.

The WRIC-TV staff is excited to have Shane on board and hopes you’ll notice a difference in coverage.

“In the end, we want to do stories that make a change for the good,” Moreland said. “And that’s what I look for.”