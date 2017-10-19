Richmond Police investigating after woman shot in back

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said that a woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting just blocks from George Wythe High School Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened in the 200 block of East 34th Street in the city’s southside.

Authorities said the woman was shot in the back and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Richmond police are investigating.

