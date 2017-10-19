Richmond man pleads guilty to charges he tried to kill RPD officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that he tried to shoot a Richmond Police officer back in March.

Donte Watts will serve 10 years in jail for charges that he attempted to kill the officer, that he used a gun while committing a felony, and for maliciously shooting at an occupied building.

The incident happened during a traffic stop back in March when police said Watts shot an officer in the stomach.

Shortly thereafter, police were able to apprehend Watts.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man indicted for attempted capital murder of Richmond police officer

