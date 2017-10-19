PHOTOS: Spirit of Children brings Halloween to young patients in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens of patients and their families were treated to a special Halloween party at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU this week.

Nearly 30 patients were able to leave their hospital rooms to paint pumpkins, pick out costumes and receive goodie bags. It’s the largest party inside the hospital each year.

The party was put on by Spirit of Children, a national organization that, according to its website, ‘brings fun and funding to local hospitals at Halloween and all year round.’

Spirit of Children has raised more than $376,000 for Children’s Hospital Foundation to benefit the Child Life Program.

“The goal of child life is to make life as normal as possible for patients and families in the hospital, and Spirit of Children helps us make that an everyday reality,” said Heather Rossi, senior child life specialist at CHoR. “We want our community to know that while they are having fun selecting a costume or decorations they are also helping us make life better for kids in the hospital.

“Recent donations have allowed us to expand our team and bring child life services into the Children’s Pavilion and emergency room.”

