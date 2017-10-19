Oklahoma school to require students to stand during anthem

STUART, Okla. (ABC News) — A school district in Oklahoma is adopting a policy that requires all students to stand during the national anthem.

The policy at Stuart Public Schools states that “no gestures of demonstration or protest” are allowed.

The school released a statement about the recent policy change:

“Stuart Public School respects the right of students and spectators to have their political and social beliefs, certainly, and to express those beliefs at appropriate times. With that in mind, all students, student-athletes, and spectators are expected to stand during the playing of the National Anthem at all school events, sporting or non-sporting, without any gestures of demonstration or protest.

Any student violation of the policy concerning the national anthem would be handled on a case-by-case basis, taking into account context and circumstances. Discipline would be measured out according to the severity of the event, taking into consideration the Religion, age, physical and mental state of individuals and any other limiting factor patrons, students and parents of Stuart Public School may have.

Nothing in this policy is intended to make anyone go against their religious, political or social beliefs. Rather, Stuart Public School respectfully asks that the student, parent, or patron stand in respect of those who have given their lives for our country.

Stuart Public School does not prohibit protest on non-instructional time, in general, but mandates that there is an appropriate time and place for students to voice their support of or opposition to national issues.”

The school’s superintendent Tracy Blasengame said the policy was made out of respect for soldiers who have died in service. He added that the community is a very patriotic one and that a war memorial is one of the first things visitors see when they drive into town.

The policy also states that violations of the new rule will be handled on a case-by-case basis. However, Blasengame said the school won’t punish kids who don’t stand for the anthem.

“When our policy states that our student athletes, students and patrons are expected to stand, that is simply it,” said Blasengame by email. “We have expectations of our students, whether that is making good grades, being polite, courteous, and respectful, or being good citizens. ”

So far, Blasengame said the school has not received much push-back, but the ACLU said public schools cannot legally implement such policies.

“Stuart Public Schools’ new policy is blatantly unconstitutional and unenforceable,” said Brady Henderson, ACLU legal director. “The Supreme Court has made clear that students have the right to express themselves. Our Constitution guarantees that public schools can neither mandate forced displays of patriotism and nationalism, nor forbid lawful protests against injustice. Stuart Public Schools has chosen to violate both of these guarantees. This school district’s school’s leaders are in desperate need of a First Amendment lesson, one that they are likely to receive swiftly in the event they actually attempt to enforce this unlawful policy.”

Only about 250 students attend schools in the area, according to the Oklahoma Department of Education.

