No. 1 JMU hopes to end struggles in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The William & Mary Tribe will welcome the reigning national champion James Madison Dukes Saturday looking to snap their losing streak and earn their first conference win.

As for the guests, JMU (6-0, 2-0 in CAA) doesn’t appear to show any flaws on the field and in its win-loss record. They are on the longest win streak in CAA history, 18-straight. All signs point toward James Madison adding one more but the players know all too well not to sleep on William & Mary (2-4, 0-3 in CAA), not having won in Williamsburg since 2011.