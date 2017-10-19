More questions than answers day after string of murders in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — We’re learning new details about a series of murders in Henrico County.

In less than a week, three people were killed within the county.

One of the victim’s sons has been locked up since his mother’s murder. Police haven’t called him a person of interest, but he was arrested the same day she died.

Sean Hill, 30, is in jail without bond. According to court records, he’s charged with breaking into his mother’s Americana Drive apartment to commit a felony. Police arrested him on Saturday, the same day his 61-year-old mother, Barbara Gray, was murdered.

“I really would like to know why because she never did anything to anybody,” Gray’s friend, Janice Green, told 8News. “She never was hurtful. Just as good as gold.

“I feel blessed to have met her and have her in my life, and I always wear her memories on my heart like a flower because I think she would have liked that.”

Green told 8News that Hill lived with his mother in the apartment, and that she chooses not to believe he had anything to do with her death.

While she searches for answers, Green admits there is now a hole in her hear that can never be fixed.

“Your heart hurts a lot over things that life throws you, but she was a bit of enlightenment,” Green said. “Like a bouquet of flowers herself. She was very sweet.”

Police aren’t releasing many details about Gray’s death, which has been ruled a homicide. The Medical Examiner’s Office told 8News that a cause of death is still pending.

8News has also learned that a man killed the day after Gray in the county’s east end was shot in the head. Police aren’t revealing many details about his death either.

