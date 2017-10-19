Former Orange County softball coach accused of sex abuse denied bond

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former Orange County softball coach was denied bond today in relation to charges that she sexually assaulted children.

Cathy Rothgeb appeared in court Thursday morning for the first time since she was arrested.

Rothgeb was arrested last week after a Virginia State Police investigation found she had sexually assaulted children while volunteering as a coach.

The FBI is also considering allegations that Rothgeb committed crimes across state lines.

Police say they began investigating after a female victim told them about the alleged abuse.

Rothgeb was indicted on seven counts of object sexual penetration, seven counts of forcible sodomy, eight counts of indecent liberties with children, eight counts of cruelty to children and four counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Rothgeb is due back in court Nov. 9.

PREVIOUS STORY: Former longtime youth softball coach charged with dozens of sex crimes involving children

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.