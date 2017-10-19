Firecrackers mistaken for gunshots put Caroline High on brief lock down

CAROLINE Co., (WRIC) — Authorities say a student prank put Caroline High School on lock down for a brief time Thursday morning.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office says they initially responded to a call about a possible shooting near the high school. The sheriff’s office did not specify the time of the call.

But deputies determined firecrackers were set-off by a student in one of the hallways. The sheriff’s office says a principal and teacher were in the vicinity of the incident.

The school lock down has been lifted.

No other details of the incident were released.

