Deja Vu at Dominion as field chases Bernhard Langer

The following is a summary from the PGA Tour Champions:

Golf Course: The Country Club of Virginia – James River Course (Par 72 / 7,029 yards)

Designed by: William S. Flynn (1928); Renovation by Rees Jones (1992); Restored by Lester George (2003)

William S. Flynn (1928); Renovation by Rees Jones (1992); Restored by Lester George (2003) Purse: $2,000,000 (Winner: $305,000 / 610,000 points)

$2,000,000 (Winner: $305,000 / 610,000 points) Schwab Cup Points: Every dollar earned is equivalent to 2 points in the Charles Schwab Cup standings

Every dollar earned is equivalent to 2 points in the Charles Schwab Cup standings Golf Channel Coverage: 2:30-5:00 p.m. ET (Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

2:30-5:00 p.m. ET (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) Social Media: @DECCGolf (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook)

Field Overview (as of 10/17/17)

The second-annual Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs begin in Richmond, Virginia, at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Bernhard Langer has been No. 1 in the Schwab Cup standings 21 of the 23 weeks this season, and he will continue his quest for an unprecedented fifth Schwab Cup and fourth in a row. Colin Montgomerie has finished second in the final standings the last three years, and he’s again aiming to end the German’s winning streak. Montgomerie has won twice in the last four tournaments, including last week at the SAS Championship, and he starts the playoffs No. 7 in the standings after overcoming an early-season ankle injury. Scott McCarron will return to The Country Club of Virginia as the defending champion, and he has won four times since prevailing in a playoff here last year. Eleven players will be making their playoff debuts, including rookies Jerry Kelly, David Toms and Steve Flesch, as well as World Golf Hall of Famer Vijay Singh.

69 of the 72 playoff qualifiers are in the field (No. 9 Fred Couples, No. 32 Steve Stricker and No. 68 Bob Tway are not playing)

59 of the 72 players qualified the playoffs for the second year in a row

52 PGA TOUR winners with 272 total career victories

47 PGA TOUR Champions winners with 205 total career victories

17 players with a PGA TOUR Champions major victory; 12 with a PGA TOUR major

3 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame (Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Vijay Singh)

2016 Recap: McCarron Prevails in Playoff Over Byrum

By making a 10-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole, Scott McCarron defeated Tom Byrum and won the inaugural Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the second event in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. After sharing the 36-hole lead, McCarron and Byrum posted final-round 69s and finished at 13-under, two shots clear of Kevin Sutherland and Brandt Jobe. McCarron played the last 50 holes bogey-free, including his playoff birdie, en route to his second win of the season.

Tournament Storylines

Schwab Cup Playoffs Overview

At the start of the playoffs, each player’s regular-season money total becomes the equivalent number of points (e.g. $330,000 equals 330,000 points). During the first two playoff events, each dollar earned is worth two points, and those points will be added to a player’s regular-season point total. Points will be reset for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, similar to the reset in the FedExCup Playoffs before the TOUR Championship. Any of the top-five players will win the Charles Schwab Cup with a victory in the season finale, and all 36 players are mathematically capable of winning the Charles Schwab Cup, depending on his performance and the results of the rest of the field.

Remaining schedule:

October 23-29 | PowerShares QQQ Championship (Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, California)

November 6-12 | Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, Arizona)

Top-Five Players in Schwab Cup Standings

Bernhard Langer (3,012,359 points)

The winner of the last three Charles Schwab Cups, Langer has five wins and 10 top-three finishes in 19 starts. With $3,012,359 in winnings, it is his third $3 million season on PGA TOUR Champions. He set the single-season record in 2014 ($3,074,189), and he’ll break that record with an eighth-place finish or better in Richmond.

2017 wins: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Regions Tradition, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex, PURE Insurance Championship.

He won three majors in one season, joining Jack Nicklaus as the only players to accomplish that feat. He is PGA TOUR Champions all-time leader with 10 major victories.

He has 34 career wins, which is second-most in Tour history (Hale Irwin, 45).

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is one of just 10 tournaments on this year’s 26-tournament schedule that Langer has not won. Last year, he finished T6 in the inaugural event.

Scott McCarron (2,434,895 points)

Since he won last year’s inaugural Dominion Energy Charity Classic, McCarron has tallied four more victories, three of which in dramatic fashion. He eagled the last hole to win by one at the Allianz Championship, he erased a six-shot deficit in the final round to win his first major at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, and he birdied the last three holes to win by one at the DICK’s Sporting Goods Open.

With $2,434,895 in winnings, this is the most lucrative season of his professional career.

He has been No. 2 in the Schwab Cup standings 15 of 23 weeks this season, including each of the last 10.

Kenny Perry (1,508,470 points)

Perry’s regular season was highlighted by a record-breaking win at the U.S. Senior Open, his second victory in the championship and fourth senior major. He has been battling a torn rotator cuff and will have surgery at the close of the season. Kevin Sutherland (1,497,532 points)

Sutherland has 14 top-10s, tied with Langer for most this season, and three runner-up finishes. In 75 tournaments, he has 37 top-10s and eight runner-ups, but he’s yet to enter the winner’s circle. He has won over $1 million for the third year in a row; during his PGA TOUR career, he had five million-dollar seasons. Jerry Kelly (1,381,577 points)

Kelly is the only rookie to win this season, as he won the Boeing Classic and the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship. He has tallied five straight top-10s (Win, T6, Win, 2nd, 6th) and 17 straight rounds under-par, the longest active streak on Tour. His current streak included a PGA TOUR Champions record 16 straight rounds in the 60s, which ended with a final-round 70 at the SAS Championship.

Monty Mounting a Charge

For the second year in a row, Colin Montgomerie enters the Schwab Cup Playoffs on a hot streak. In 2016, he closed the regular season with three top-10s and one win in his last four starts. After playoff finishes of 2nd/T16/3rd, he finished second in the Schwab Cup standings for the third year in a row. This year, he has three top-10s in his last four starts, including wins at the JAPAN AIRLINES Championship and last week’s SAS Championship. Earlier this season, he missed nearly three months due to torn ligaments in his left ankle, and he was as low as 46th in the Schwab Cup standings following a T42 at the U.S. Senior Open. Since then, he has six top-10s and has risen to No. 7 in the standings.

Making the Most of Every Start

Four players qualified for the Schwab Cup Playoffs despite making fewer than 10 starts this season.

Vijay Singh recorded his first victory in April, partnering with Carlos Franco to win the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. He has five top-10s in nine starts, including a tie for second at last week’s SAS Championship, and he is 10th in the standings.

recorded his first victory in April, partnering with Carlos Franco to win the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. He has five top-10s in nine starts, including a tie for second at last week’s SAS Championship, and he is 10th in the standings. In five starts this season, David McKenzie Monday qualified four times and posted three top-10s, including a fifth-place finish at last week’s SAS Championship.

Monday qualified four times and posted three top-10s, including a fifth-place finish at last week’s SAS Championship. Bob Estes has two top-10s in eight starts this season, with his best being a T5 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, and he is 58th in the standings.

has two top-10s in eight starts this season, with his best being a T5 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, and he is 58th in the standings. Steve Stricker has five top-10s in six starts, and his worst finish is a tie for 13th. Excluding the team event, all 16 of his rounds are under-par (67.75 average), and he is 32nd in the standings, though he is not in the field.

Thirteen New Playoff Qualifiers

Among the top-72 are 13 players who qualified for the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs for the first time, though only 11 are in this week’s field. This group includes:

World Golf Hall of Famer Vijay Singh .

. Victorious U.S. Presidents Cup Captain Steve Stricker (not in the field).

(not in the field). PGA TOUR winners Jerry Kelly (3 TOUR wins), David Toms (13), Steve Flesch (4), Bob Estes (4), Tim Petrovic (1) , Michael Bradley (4) and Russ Cochran (1).

(3 TOUR wins), (13), (4), (4), (1) (4) and (1). Seven PGA TOUR Champions rookies.

Two graduates from 2016 PGA TOUR Champions Q-School – Phillip Price and Skip Kendall .

and . Australian David McKenzie, who turned 50 on July 26 and is the youngest player in the field (age on Friday: 50 years, 2 months, 24 days). Among playoff qualifiers, he has made the fewest starts this season (5).