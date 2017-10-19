Virginia Crime Commission meeting to consider decriminalizing marijuana

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Crime Commission will be meeting next week to discuss the decriminalization of marijuana in the state.

The meeting is being held in the Pocahontas Building House Committee Room, located on the building’s ground floor. The building is located at 900 East Main Street in Richmond.

Before opening the floor to discussion, the organization plans to give a detailed presentation on recent study findings.

The presentation will be made available on the Crime Commission’s website under the “meetings/presentations tab” around 1 p.m. that day.

Public comments will be taken at the conclusion of the presentation and any member questions and discussion.

The meeting is open to the public.

The Crime Commission has laid out a set of procedures for the public comment portion of the event.

Public comment procedures are as follows:

Prior to the start of the meeting, speakers must sign in and receive a number that will be called when it is your turn to speak. Numbers will be organized in batches with 10 individuals in each group. The first 10 people will receive a #1, the next 10 people will receive a #2 and so on. Each group number will be called in numerical order to line up at the podium. A limited supply of numbers will be distributed that morning on a first come, first serve basis. Due to time limitations, we cannot guarantee that everyone will be able to speak at the meeting.

Numbers will be handed out beginning at 10:00 a.m.in the lobby area outside of the House Committee room in the Pocahontas Building. Numbers will be handed out until 12:00 p.m. or until all available numbers have been distributed, whichever occurs sooner.

The meeting room will open at approximately 10:00 a.m.

Speakers will each be allowed 3 minutes. There will be a timer set up.

Comments must be limited to the issue at hand – decriminalizing possession of marijuana. Please note that this does not include topics such as legalization of marijuana or medical marijuana.

Unless you already have a seat in the meeting room, speakers must exit through the side door once they have addressed the Commission. Seating space is limited due to fire code restrictions.

Speakers need to identify themselves and specify any organization or group they represent.

If there are a large number of speakers who are part of a group or organization, please designate a representative to speak on behalf of the organization or group.

Avoid repetitive comments.

Unruly behavior, such as booing, hissing or harassing remarks, is prohibited.

All cell phones and electronic devices must be turned off or on vibrate.

