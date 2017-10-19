Chesterfield man gets 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting 2 young girls

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man will spend the next 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting two young girls in his neighborhood.

William F. Ayers pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent liberties and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. Police say Ayers is not related to the victims, but that he is a family friend who often babysat them.

Ayers was arrested for the crimes back on June 29, 2016.

According to court documents filed by the woman who turned Ayers in, the victims were just 8 and 10 years old.

Neighbors say that Ayers frequently had children in the home and backyard he shares with his mother.

