Bald eagle rescued by Stafford Animal Control takes flight

STAFFORD Co., (WRIC) — An injured bald eagle rescued by a Stafford County Animal Control officer was released last week at Caledon State Park in King George County.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, it is the 12th bald eagle rescued by Anthony McCall in his ten years of service with the county.

Back in May, McCall responded to a call regarding an injured bald eagle at the Rappahannock Regional Landfill on Eskimo Hill Road. When he arrived, McCall located the bird on the side of a steep ravine. He said the eagle was very weak and did not resist when McCall approached, wrapped the bird in a towel and carried it to his vehicle.

He dropped the bird off at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro and discovered the eagle had multiple wounds and lead poisoning, which he said is not uncommon in the birds he rescues. When McCall learned the eagle had recovered and been released back into its natural habitat, he was thrilled.

“Every once in a while you get a good call where you are saving someone or something—it is a beautiful thing,” McCall said. “It is especially amazing to save an eagle. You don’t get that close to one very often.”

