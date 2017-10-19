8SportsBlitz Rivalry of the Week for Week 8: Huguenot vs. George Wythe

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond has five main public high schools: Thomas Jefferson, John Marshall, and Armstrong north of the James River and Huguenot and George Wythe to the South. Each time the five play each other, it’s a big deal, and it’s an even bigger deal when the two playing are on the same side of the river.

That will be the case Friday afternoon when George Wythe and Huguenot get together for their annual rivalry game. The Falcons have not lost to the Bulldogs in this century, but that does not make this any less of a rivalry. Both teams are ready to go, and they’ll get going earlier than most on Friday. Kickoff is at 4:30 PM.