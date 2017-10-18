Wedding dresses going on sale as bridal store shuts down

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Anyone looking for a wedding dress who is willing to drive to Virginia Beach for a steep discount is in luck.

Next weekend, the bridal shop House of Maya is liquidating all of their inventory after the entire lot was auctioned off last month when the business defaulted on a loan.

The store’s inventory includes 2,500 bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, gowns for special occasions, prom dresses, jewelry, shoes and accessories.

The sale is happening next weekend, Oct. 27 – Oct. 30 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

The event starts at noon Friday and ends each night at 9 p.m. until Monday. Monday’s hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check here for more information.

