Teen accused of helping friend commit suicide faces murder trial

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 Utah) — The teen accused of helping another teen commit suicide will be charged for murder, a judge ruled Monday.

Tyerell Przybycien, 18, was arrested in May after investigators say he facilitated in the suicide of 16-year-old Jchandra Brown. Prosecutors say Przybycien encouraged Brown to kill herself and if it wasn’t for his actions “[Brown] would not have hung herself and died”.

His attorneys argued in a hearing last week that she was ultimately responsible for her suicide.

Judge James Brady agreed with prosecutors and ruled there is probable cause that Przybycien “acted with intent to cause [Brown’s] death” and that a jury should decide whether his actions caused her death or if her death was the result of her own actions.

In addition to murder, Przybycien is also facing charges of desecration of a corpse for failing to report her body to local law enforcement.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 24 on the charges.

